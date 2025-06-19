Shoddy Jobs: Umahi Terminates N35bn Benin-Sapele-Warri Road Contract

Share

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi has ordered the revocation of the contract for the reconstruction of Section 1 (Benin-Imasabor) of the Benin-SapeleWarri Road due to nonperformance.

He threatened to involve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should the company fail to comply with the demand to make the necessary refunds to the government.

The contract was awarded to Levant Construction Ltd under the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

Umahi announced his decision after a meeting with the Chief Executives of GELD Construction Ltd and SKECC Nigeria Ltd over the delay in the execution of the project.

The Minister of State for Works Bello Goronyo attended the meeting. The minister expressed disappointment over the firm’s failure to live up to expectations in their contractual duties.

He said: “We have three sections there. “We have the Levant section. “Unfortunately, Levant has not lived up to expectation. We even had to intervene and beg the governor of Edo State to please get the worst sections of that route done.

“We divided the worst sections into two and told Levant to concentrate on one part. “While the governor ointervened, which I think is about 23 kilometres for N35 billion, and that section he intervened in is ongoing very well, Levant has since left site.

“We gave them a series of warning letters. We also gave them the last termination notice. “When a termination notice is given to you, it is for you within 14 days to go back to the site and begin to do those things you were not doing.”

Share