The alleged babymama of popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has publicly called out the celebrity bartender’s sister for allegedly insulting her.

This development comes after she celebrated the socialite’s birthday while emphasizing her demand for a DNA test.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Helen issued a warning to Cubana Chief Priest, urging him to caution his sister against insulting her online.

Helen alleged that the Cubana Chief Priest’s sister has three children with different fathers, attributing her audacity to the socialite’s influence.

Her post reads, “Pascal listen, tell that your sister to stop insulting me online calling me ashawo. “That your sister that has three kids from different men has the mouth to talk rubbish about me online just because of you”. See the post below:

