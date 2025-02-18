Shocking Incident: Kano Gov Bans ‘Hard Labour’ In Schools

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday war ned teachers against subjecting students to “hard labour”. According to him, schools are for education and moral guidance, not for manual labour.

During an unscheduled visit to the School for Arabic Studies in Kano, the governor found students digging the ground for a toilet pipeline. Visibly displeased, he questioned the headmaster about assigning such tasks to students.

The headmaster explained that the work was assigned after school hours. However, Yusuf ordered the practice to cease immediately.

The governor assured the school management that his administration would renovate all dilapidated buildings, including the attached mosque. He also instructed that any school projects be submitted to the education ministry or his office for execution.

Share

Please follow and like us: