Striker Sadiq Umar has returned to full training with his La Liga team Real Sociedad, just 24 hours after leaving the Super Eagles camp due to an injury. Umar had suffered a thigh injury that forced him to withdraw from the tournament, and he left the Eagles camp on Saturday. However, a video shared by Real Sociedad on social media shows Umar participating in football-related activities, including kicking the ball, despite being diagnosed with a meniscus injury just days ago.

This unexpected footage has surprised fans of the Nigerian national team, particularly given that Umar was initially expected to return in the first week of February, coinciding with the closing stages of the AFCON. The rapid recovery displayed in the video has sparked scepticism among many fans, who wonder whether Umar intentionally sought exclusion from the competition or received instructions to that effect from his club.