Shocker As Forest Plot Ambitious Bid For Osimhen

Nottingham Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, is reportedly ready to make a recordbreaking £63million bid for Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen.

Forest, currently third in the Premier League, is aiming for a Champions League spot under coach Nuno Espirito Santo. With their top striker, Chris Wood, ageing and Taiwo Awoniyi struggling with injuries, the club is looking for a reliable goal scorer.

Osimhen, on loan from Napoli, has scored 30 goals this season. His £63million release clause makes him a top target for clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and PSG. Forest, however, believes they can meet his wages, reportedly over N220,000 per week.

With Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis open to selling Osimhen to the highest bidder, Forest could face stiff competition.

The club has also been linked to strikers like Viktor Gyokeres, Matheus Cunha, and Tammy Abraham, signalling a potential departure for Awoniyi this summer.

