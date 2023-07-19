Shock, outcry, despair as fuel hits N617 (Abuja); N568, N700 in Lagos

Nigerians across the land are up in arms following the latest hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called fuel. Petrol prices were increased yesterday from N540 to N617 per litre in Abuja and from N488 per litre to between N568 and N680 in Lagos.

The price was adjusted to N680 in Arepo in Ogun State and N700 in Ikeja, Lagos. The development resulted in panic buying by shocked fuel users, leading to long queues in many of the filling stations and a hike in transport fares across the country while many commuters were stranded. President Bola Tinubu had in his inaugural address at Eagles Square Abuja on May 29 announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

Consequently the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per litre. With the current hike, in Abuja, many stranded persons were unable to access their places of work.

They were seen pleading with private car owners who currently run as commercial drivers to alleviate the huge cost of fuelling their cars, to beat down the amount being demanded. However, Nigerians, who wasted no time in condemning the new fuel pump price hike, have been placing curses on the Federal Government for allegedly being insensitive to their plight as they struggle to come to terms with the removal of fuel subsidy which not only skyrocketed the pump price of fuel, but had resulted in a massive increase in the cost of goods and services.

A resident of Abuja, Callistus Nnah said: “I still bought yesterday evening at a little above N500 so which one is N617 all of a sudden? This government is heartless, mean and devilish! They care less about what the masses are passing through.”

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okoronkwo attributed the fuel pump price hike to the cost of dollars as a result of the unification of the foreign exchange rates and the consequent fall of the naira. Speaking on Arise Television, Okoronkwo said that petroleum products are imported to Nigeria using dollars, hence the increase.

Okoronkwo said: “This business is done with dollars, remember the rate of dollars now is in one window and not like we had several others, where CBN will give around N400 while the black market will be around the region of N700 but now there is no more second window. “Today the dollar is around N800 and in a deregulated regime, what determines the price of anything is the cost.

The product is not refined here, everything is imported.” IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mike Osatuyi said that he had earlier projected that from the third week of July 2023, when new fuel imports come into the country, the pump prices would be increased. He said he had been vindicated.