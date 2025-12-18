Shock As Popular S’African Dj Shot Dead In Jo’burg

A popular South African radio and club DJ has been shot dead in the country’s largest city, Johannesburg, sending shockwaves across the nation grappling with entrenched crime.

Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was gunned down in the city centre on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the 40-year-old media personality was approached by three suspects, one of whom opened fire on him before fleeing on foot.

The motive of the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made, police said. Stock was a well-known radio and TV presenter and a podcaster in South Africa, reports the BBC.