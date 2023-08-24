Shipping: Stakeholders Fault $10bn Support To Foreign Operators

Stakeholders in shipping industry have said that the Federal Government should stop $10 billion support to foreign shipping companies operating in the oil and gas sector following tax evasion. They gave the advice following the December 31 2023 dead- line issued to shipping companies by the government over non-payment of taxes. According to the President, Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN), Chief Vickson Aghanenu, over 10,000 ships, such as container vessels, tankers, Floating Production Storage Off (FPSO), shore vessels, oil rigs, platforms, supply boats and liquefied natural gas vessels among others operate on Nigerian waters annually.

He added that the Federal Government was supporting the foreign firms operating in the sector with $10 billion annually for the services that can be rendered by Nigerians in the upstream sector. He stressed that the areas that require attention in the upstream sector included the various floating production storage, offshore vessels, oil rigs, platforms, supply boats, LNG vessels, oil terminals and bonga flow stations, saying that government had no responsibility to support foreign firms that have been evading taxes.

Also, the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Og- amode, explained that since the enactment of the Local Content Act, indigenous capacity and local content policy had not been strengthened, saying that the money being spent annually to support foreigners should be used for infrastructure. As part of efforts to recover the amount of money evaded by shipping companies in the sector, Ogamode said that government should set up a taskforce for immediate recovery of the debts.

Also, he urged government to probe the officials of all government agencies conspiring with shipping companies to shortchange the country. The managing director stressed that the country was losing money on both sides, saying that there was no cause to support tax evaders with such huge amount of money when indigenous shipping was crawling. According to him, government lacks tracking system to monitor the activities of operators in the industry, saying this was the reason for tax evasion and thefts in the industry.

It would be recalled that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had warned shipping lines, barge operators, floating production storage and offloading operators among others to either regularise their tax affairs with the tax body by December 31, 2023 or face sanctions. According to a public notice on its Twitter handle on Monday, FIRS said that it had observed that many international shipping lines had refused to comply with the tax obligation imposed since 17th of December, 2021.

The public notice signed by FIRS Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, was published further to the FIRS circular no: 2021/14 dated 3rd June 2021 on the taxation of International shipping and air lines and public notice of 17th December, 2021 on the tax compliance of international shipping lines. The circular provides the basis for the taxation of International shipping lines in Nigeria and the public notice requested all International shipping lines to reqularise their tax affairs with the FIRS within three months of that publication.

It noted: “The FIRS have however observed that many International shipping lines have not complied with the tax obligation imposed by ex- tant tax laws. Consequently, the FIRS hereby request all International shipping companies operating in Nigerian territorial waters in whatever capacity (Containerised, bulk cargo, fishing trawlers, crude oil or natural gas lifting vessels, dredgers, survey, FPSO’s etc) to immediately regularise their tax positions.

“All affected international shipping lines must conclude the regularisation of their outstanding tax returns at the Non-Resident Persons Tax Of- fice not later than December 31, 2023. “The FIRS is collaborating with relevant government regulatory and security agencies in tbe maritime sector to commence enforcement action on all defaulting shipping companies after the expiration of tbe grace period.