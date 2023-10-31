Shipping lines oppose maritime union’s planned strike

Shipping companies under the umbrella of Shipping Lines Association of Nigeria (SAN) have said that a strike in the ports at this delicate time will be against every single business, worker, and consumer in Nigeria and not simply against shipping companies. The association faulted the proposed strike by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) for yesterday, Monday, October 30, 2023. The Chairman of the association, Mrs Boma Alabi, said in Lagos that the strike was not good considering the economic challenges in the country. The chairman noted that many of their members were significant investors in the port and logistics sector in the country, creating thousands of jobs and helping to enhance and improve competitiveness and investment opportunities for businesses in the country.

The chairman explained: “Members of SAN note with concern the announcement by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria of their intention to commence strike action by October 30, 2023. At a time where Nigeria needs investment to create growth and opportunities for employment, we consider a call to shut down the nation’s ports to be wholly inappropriate. “The welfare of employees is a matter of utmost importance to members and we remain open for constructive dialogue through the existing technical committee of employers and the MWUN which is chaired by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

“While we have repeatedly reminded the MWUN that SAN members do not encompass the totality of employers in the maritime sector; we have been engaging with the MWUN on certain improvements to terms and conditions for employees.” According to her, several enhancements had been tabled, stressing that dialogue was ongoing. Alabi said a total of 15 meetings had been held with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) from April to September, to settle the issue, noting that the next meeting would be on October 30 2023. Alabi added that many companies had provided additional palliatives to staff to cushion the effects of subsidy removal and other inflationary pressures affecting all Nigerians.

Also, the chairman alleged that the MWUN was seeking to impose minimum standards of employment on its members. Alabi said that the association considered the existing terms and conditions SAN member-companies’ employees to be significantly above the socalled minimum standards of the MWUN. It would be recalled that the President-General, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, had said that the union would embark on strike Monday, saying the directive was coming on the heels of the failure by shipping employers’ representatives toward the negotiation of the minimum standard condition of service (NJIC) for the shipping sector.