Shipping ICT Secures Direct Vessel Operations To Reduce Dependency

SIFAX Shipping Inland Container Terminal (ICT) Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has secured approval for direct vessel operations in order to

reduce dependence on congested seaports.

The company added that it was preparing to build a quay wall to allow direct vessel calls at its terminal.

Its Managing Director, Mr Paul Linden, explained that the project would redefine how inland terminals operate in Nigeria, adding that plans were underway to convert most of the terminal’s equipment to gas-powered ones for cleaner and greener operations.

He disclosed this in Lagos at the anniversary of the company, marking five years of transformation, innovation, and customer-focused excellence since 2020, when the facility was little more than a swampy expanse with limited infrastructure.

Linden recalled how the terminal started as an intervention to decongest Apapa ports and evolved into a modern logistics hub.

He explained: “When we began, the ground was soft, there was no quay, and only a few warehouses stood. But we saw potential. Today, SIFAX ICT is a functional, world-class terminal that reflects years of investment and teamwork.”

Linden highlighted major milestones, including the first barge operation in December 2020, extensive floor reinforcement, and the introduction of Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes, a rare feature among inland depots in Nigeria.

“The transformation has been incredible. We are now completing the final phase of our 15,000-square-metre upgrade to bring the entire terminal to full standard,” he added.

While reflecting on the progress made at the terminal, Linden said the journey had not been smooth sailing.

According to him, “when we started, the site was overgrown and flooded. We began with what we called Lot Four, resurfaced the floors, and created access for barge operations. We started with just one terminal, but today, we run two terminals, A and B. “From 46,000 square metres in 2020, we’ve grown to over 82,000 square metres today.

The vision of the terminal is also driven by a competent and motivated workforce.”

Also, the terminal’s Chief Security Officer, Mr Cashmir Ihedioha, explained how collaboration with agencies like the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Lagos State Task Force transformed the once chaotic environment into a well-regulated facility.

He noted: “We introduced a structured traffic system and installed 69 CCTV cameras to ensure round-the-clock surveillance. The terminal is fully compliant with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.”