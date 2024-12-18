Shipping Firms Slam Surcharges On Niger-Bound Cargoes

Share

Two shipping lines, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd has introduced new sur – charges on Nigerian bound cargoes indefinitely.

While CMA CGM said importers would pay $150 per container on dry bulk cargoes coming from China to Nigeria ports, Hapag Lloyd noted that Equipment Imbalance Surcharge (EIS) for shipments of cargoes from Egypt to Nigeria would attract $700 per dry 20 feet container.

According to CMA CGM the surcharges will commence from January 1, 2025 indefinitely as Hapag Lloyd said that its surcharges would be effective from December 15, 2024, adding that the it would apply at a rate of $700 per dry 20-foot container for cargo originating from all Egyptian ports and destined for ports across Nigeria and other West Africa countries.

The German -based shipping company further explained that the West Africa region includes the following countries: Angola, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R.C.), Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Senegal.

Hapag-Lloyd stressed that this surcharge was introduced to address equipment imbalance issues and ensure efficient operations across its service network.

