Shipping: FG moves to tackle N455bn charged on containers

There is a move by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to tackle charges on containers at the port estimated at N455 billion ($684 million) annually. Findings revealed that 1.56 million containers (Twenty Equivalent Units) stacked with 79.92 million metric tonnes of cargoes were imported through the seaports in 2021. However, shipping company still force importers to pay $250 on Twenty Equivalent Units as charges, while port due attracts $187, leading to payment of $437 on each container. Besides, it was gathered that freighting a 20-foot container from China to Nigeria cost an average of $3,990. Worried by payment of levies and charges in foreign currencies at the seaports, NSC said it had set up a committee to liase with other government agencies to investigate complaints by some port users and operators. The Executive Secretary of the council, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, promised to investigate the matter and address the challenges appropriately.

Jime explained that the council and other agencies would sit at a roundtable to discuss what the law says about the payment. He added: “We have stated what we considered to be lawful decision as to what we can do as far as conduct of business that is denominated in hard currency as opposed to, of course, using the naira. “The other agencies also have their own legal instruments that set them up, which sometimes may enable them to conduct businesses using foreign currency as denominated currency of transaction. :So, what we have to do is to sit together at the table and look at what the law says and at the end of the day, we shall be able to point out clearly the legal provision that everybody must comply with. “Then, once we find out that anybody is in breach of our laws, then as regulators to call such person to order, no matter who it may be whether in the public sector or private sector. We have the responsibility of regulating the industry to call such a person to order. We can look forward to call people to order to let them know there is a breach.”

Established by Decree 13 of 1978 now Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act Cap. N133, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. This was based on the 1965 United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s recommendation, urging developing countries to create National Shippers’ Councils as public sector authorities to act as a countervailing force against the exploitative excesses of foreign ship owners and other providers of shipping and related services. The Council was appointed the Port Economic Regulator in February 2014, to create an effective regulatory regime at the Nigerian ports for the control of tariffs, rates, charges as well as economic services to address the negative impact of port concession activities on the economy The appointment was affirmed by a Presidential Order and a Ministerial Regulation as follows: Nigerian Shippers’ Council (Port Economic Regulator) Order, 2015 and Nigerian Shippers’ Council (Port Economic) Regulations 2015.

The functions of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council as Port Economic Regulator are to provide guidelines on tariff setting in order to guide against arbitrariness; to monitor and enforce standards of service delivery to ensure availability, accessibility, affordability, stability, predictability and adequacy of services; to encourage competition and guard against the abuse of monopoly and dominant market positions and to perform mediatory role among stakeholders.

The Council is also charged with the responsibility of establishing accessible and modern dispute resolution mechanism; regulate market entry and exit; promote efficiency in the provision of port services; minimise high cost of doing business and prevent its inflationary effect on the Nigerian economy; encourage private sector investment in the ports and to monitor and ensure compliance by all parties with the provisions of the Port Concession Agreements. Other functions of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council are contained in the subsidiary legislations as follows: – The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (Local Shipping Charges) Regulations 1997, The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (Inland Container Depot) Regulation 2007 and The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (Container Freight Station) Regulation 2007