Shipping Agencies Urge FG To Collect Port Charges In Naira

Shipping Agencies, Clearing and Forwarding Employers Association (SACFEA) has called on the Federal Government to compel Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other agencies operating at the ports to charge in naira.

The President of SACFEA, Mrs Boma Alabi, said in Lagos it was necessary in order to dedollarise the economy, adding that in the past, shipping companies charged freight in local currency unlike now where freight was being charged in dollars across the board.

Alabi added that freight for exports was charged in dollars which was set by the foreign headquarters, noting that if the freight was set from their national offices, exporters would pay more money.

The president noted: “To freight a 20 feet container from abroad to Nigeria will cost about $4,000, then to export 20 feet containers of goods from Nigeria to overseas will cost about $1,000 or $900.

“It also cost between $7,000 to $8,000 to freight 40 feet containers from abroad to Nigeria while it takes $1,500 to freight 40 feet container of export goods from Nigeria to abroad.

“If the government allows both charges from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to be paid in naira it will de-dollarise the economy.”

She also urged the government to fast-track export processing at the nation’s ports to avoid waste due to delays encountered during examination. Alabi said that such delay had made some of the Nigerian exporters route their exports through neighbouring countries, which cost them losses in Nigerian ports.

She said that it was not in the nation’s interest for export cargoes to be delayed before being exported, adding that fasttracking port operations would enable more efficiency.

