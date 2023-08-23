Shippers seek rapid development under new ministry

Following the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS) has stressed the need for a rapid and unrestrained development of the maritime industry. The association explained that Nigerian waters had abundance crocker and other species of fish, saying that unfortunately the fish could not be harvested as much because of pollution and piracy. A former President of the association, Reverend Jonathan Nicole, said that the country ocean had been polluted, saying this had made Nigerian fish to smell petrol. He said: “It is even getting worse with the massive deposits of radio-active wastes in the seas. All the oceans of the world have a subterranean exchange of mystery beyond our understanding. “It is one of the greatest mysteries of God.

So, it must be protected and cleaned up constantly because it protects and sustains billions of humanity, plants and animals as well as the forests. Also, Nicole noted that Nigeria, situated in the Gulf of Guinea, had a massive coastline of about 420 nautical miles and an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of 200 nautical miles, stressing that this had translated to a maritime area of 290 square kilometres, about one-third of our land area (924 square kilometres). However, he explained that the industry segment was centered on transporting people and goods to utilise the expanse of navigational space, which at the moment was grossly unutilised. Nicole said that the wisdom of creating the new ministry out of the Ministry of Transportation should be kept alive. He stressed that the new minister of Marine and Blue Economy had been chosen as a vehicle of hope for the shipping lines, terminal operators, shippers, importers. Nicole explained: “The ministry must be accommodating because it needs all stakeholders to bring in success.

We provide the means for certain aspects of the marine trade to thrive. We will provide support for the success of our ministry. “We should not always dwell on the fruits but dwell more and protect the source of providence. We believe that the new minister will be the man of the people. “The development needed now must be felt in all locations where you have the ports and our ports should be maintained in accordance with International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) codes.” He noted that the maritime agencies under the new ministry should be made to know that the old port order was gone and a new one emerging. Nicole added that maritime sector cover all over Nigeria and beyond, situated in the Atlantic Ocean which supplies the rivers, lakes and shrubs streams, naturally.

He added that the sea would remain for thousands of years with constant natural navigation supplying water all through her period free of charge. Nicole urged the ministry to plan ahead, beyond 1,000 years for the supply of ocean going vessels, and provide specialised vessels for the country’s gas and also encourage the harvesting of the fish industry. He said: “Sustenance of our seas, lagoons, rivers means sustaining life. We believe it is one of the most important ministry Nigerians should work hard to protect, irrespective of political affiliation.” The former president noted that the marine environment had well experienced individuals, whose voices and potentials had been silenced for a long time. He charged all the regulatory bodies including the economic regulators to provide enabling platform for the stakeholders, saying this would enable them to express their potential at best with progressive regulatory framework, which was missing at present. Nicole sad: “When a regulator is at war with stakeholders, then the environment will be in darkness. Regulation is a method of providing a humane environment for the expression of their given potentials. Give love, it will return back to you.”