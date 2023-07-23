Shippers’ Council To Partner Apapa LGA On Gridlock, Refuse Disposal

…Lga Chairperson Tasks Agencies, Corporate Bodies On Renewal Of Apapa

The Executive Secretary/ CEO Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hon Em- manul Jime and the Chairperson of the Apapa Local Government Area, Hon. Mrs. Olajimoke Se- banjo have agreed to aggregate their energies toward the clearing of the traffic hiccup in Apapa as well as cleaning up refuses and debris in the city. The two leaders expressed their commitments to these goals when the ES/CEO of Nigeria Shippers’ Council paid a courtesy visit to the Apapa Local Government headquarters on Tuesday.

Hon Jime had earlier in his re- mark during the visit elucidated the role of the Shippers’ Council as the lead implementing agency of the Nigeria Port Process Manu- al (NPPM) as well as also the lead agency in work of the interagency NPPM implement body, the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT).

He listed Joint Boarding of Ships, Joint Examination of Cargo and Clearing of Port Corridor of traffic congestion as the core mandates of the PSTT; and he stressed the need for the collaboration between the Shippers’ Council and APAPA LGA to be further strengthened for the success of these objectives for which the Federal Government in its wisdom set up the PSTT.

He disclosed that in the course of implementing the Nigerian Port Process Manual, the Nigerian Shippers’ needs the collaboration of all relevant stakeholders in the port city for effective implementation “and there is no better or more important stakeholder than the port city council under the leadership of the Hon Sebanjo.” Hon. Jime said: “Let me therefore put it on record that the Apapa Local Government has in any material ways supported the work of the Port Standing Task Team, supported the implementation of the Nigeria Port Process Manual in order to ensure seamlessness in the manner business is done in our ports.

Speaking, the Chairman of Apa- pa LGA, Mrs. Olajumoke Sebanjo said that the Management of the Apapa is pleased to collaborate with the Shippers’ Council especially in the area of clearing of the port access roads of traffic gridlock. His Excellency, the State governor has done his own by working with NPA to clear the roads of shanties and illegal structures. On our own part we have refused to allow ‘Good Boys’ to be collecting tolls from trailers in Apapa because we are conscious of the fact that “if the ‘Good Boys’ are to be collecting tolls, I am sure that the congestion in Apapa by trailers will be more than what it is today, so that decision by the Management of Apapa LGA has played a major role in curtailing traffic congestion around Apapa.”

She noted that there are boys operating underground in the city, but claim to be collecting tolls for the Local Government. “They are not from us and we do not know them. Infact since I came on board I have not encouraged that toll collection because I know that it contributes to traffic congestion in the city.” She commended the Shippers’ Council for providing the leadership in the work of the PSTT which its work on joint boarding of vessel has produced good results.

“We can see that things are progressing, things have become good and could only better”. Mrs. Sebanjo also called on Shippers’ Council and other corporate organisations in the port city of Apapa to join hands with leadership of the local Government in renewing the infrastructure of Apapa to return it to the beautiful city it used to be. According to her, as the Local Government cannot collect rate from the Federal Agencies in Apapa, it is incumbent on them to support the work of the Local Government through their Corporate Social Responsibility to their host community.

“There are schools in Apapa, there are hospitals in Apapa, all which need the attention and support of the Federal Government Agencies and Corporate organisations in the port city. All of us can join hands to return Apapa to the beautiful city it used to be, it used to be one the most beautiful areas in Lagos, but it has almost become a slump, the corporate organisations have left and people have the Apapa GRA. That needs to change,” Mrs. Sebanjo said.