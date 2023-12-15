Shippers Council Plans To Raise Nigeria’s GDP By 20% In 2027

Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has said that it would generate 20 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) revenue in the port industry by the year 2027.

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the council, Barrister Pius Akutah, who promptly embarked on achieving his commitment to the bond signed with the Minister of the Marine and Blue Economy in recent times took a great step to organize a two-day retreat for his senior staff.

Akutah reiterated that joining hands with Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve his renewed hope agenda was paramount to the council and the bond signed with the minister need not tarry before setting the goals before staff and its management.

The executive secretary stressed that the low-hanging fruits that can bring the vision to reality are to be harnessed.

Akutah said that the issue of International Cargo Tracking Notes (ICTN) was one of the major areas which the council needed to achieve the set goals, adding that the national assembly had been trying to put a legal framework in place to achieve this and he promised that Nigerians would have reason to rejoice again under this renewed hope agenda.