Shippers’ Council Moves To Halt N600bn Container Deposit At Ports

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is making moves to end container deposit estimated at N600 billion charged by shipping companies through stakeholder engagement.

Findings revealed that an average of N300,000 is charged per container by shipping companies at the various seaports.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), about two million Twenty Equivalent Unit of containers are handled at the seaports annually, and there is move to increase the volume to seven million TEUs through the ongoing port modernisation.

Container deposit is demanded from importers by shipping companies as a guarantee for the return of their containers to the port.

In the agreement between shipping lines and importers, deposit is expected to be refunded once the empty containers are returned to the liners by the importers.

Unfortunately, an aspect of the terms and conditions of the transactions stipulates that except the containers were returned on time, the deposit would be forfeited.

However, as a result of its engagement with some liners, the council said it acknowledged the decision of one of the shipping companies, CMA CGM Nigeria Shipping Limited, to have officially removed the container deposit requirement for all new bookings effective May 21, 2025, saying it was a significant step toward promoting a more efficient, customer friendly shipping environment in Nigeria.

In a communication to the council, CMA CGM had attributed the decision to valuable customer feed back received over the years.

The council said that the ongoing efforts was initiated to reduce trade barriers, enhance compliance and boost competitiveness at Nigerian ports, adding that the policy shift was expected to ease the financial burden on shippers, reduce disputes over refunds and further drive reforms across the maritime sector.

In addition, NSC stressed that the removal of the container deposit was aimed at streamlining operational procedures, simplifying logistics, and improving service delivery, urging other shipping lines operating in Nigeria to adopt similar customer-focused policies in the interest of fairness, transparency, and improved service efficiency.

The Executive Secretary of the council, Dr Pius Akutah, at the 2025 Annual Retreat of the Public Relations Unit of the council in Lagos, said the council was working relentlessly to ensure that more shipping companies follow suit.

According to him, deposit charges by shipping companies had been one of the major complaints by importers, who expressed worries that the process for refund is very cumbersome, saying that some shippers eventually end up in forfeiting g the money.

Akutah stressed that the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola had directed them to quickly look into the matter.

He explained: “We have engaged the shipping companies and some other companies who are planning to have an insurance policy to cover that, rather than have the deposit.

“For CMA CGM, we have engaged them on the container deposit and they have taken the bull by the horns to remove the deposit entirely. “We are looking at the efficiency of the sector, which everyone has complained about.

This bill has come to create that efficiency in the sector, it has come to protect the investment and also prevent those who are not serious about the sector from coming in, especially those that will come and mess up things.”

Recall that in 2024, NSC made a move to engage the service of insurance firms that would would underwrite the refund of the deposits, following series of complaints by importers on the delay in container deposit refunds by liners.

Also, the Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement at the council, Mr Sarumi Adesina said that the reasons why most shipping lines refuse to stem containers to bonded terminals and dry ports was because they have suffered significant container losses in the recent past.

He explained: “We have been inundated with a lot of complaints about container deposit refunds. The industry is full of shady deals, especially involving freight forwarders.

They are not helping matters. Shippers, who deposit money for containers often failed to have it refunded when they return containers.

“In recent times, this refunded money does not go back to the owner and when the money is not refunded, the shipping line claims the container was not returned, container deposits are not paid back and consignees are not returning containers. Many containers are even being converted into shops.”

