Shippers’ Council Halts Review Of Shipping Charges

Nigeria’s port economic regulator, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), has directed shipping companies and shipping agents operating in the country’s ports to suspend and refrain from implementing any review or upward adjustment of their charges until they have fully engaged and carried along relevant stakeholders.

The directive followed protests by customs agents operating at the ports.

A senior official of the Council, who spoke with journalists on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, said the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the NSC, Dr. Pius Akutah (MON), made it clear that the Council would not tolerate arbitrary or unilateral tariff reviews by shipping service providers.

Akutah noted that the NSC is empowered under its regulatory mandate to apply appropriate sanctions against defaulting operators, including enforcement measures provided for under relevant regulatory frameworks.

He assured that the Council remains committed to protecting the interests of port users, promoting fair competition, and ensuring a balanced and predictable business environment within Nigeria’s maritime industry.

Recall that freight agents operating under the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) on Monday shut down business activities at the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) office in Apapa, Lagos, to protest a recent increase in shipping charges approved by the NSC.

The shipping company had increased its Import Documentation Fee (IDF) for 20-foot containers from ₦45,000 to ₦58,500, and for 40-foot containers from ₦72,000 to ₦93,600. Port Additional Charges were also raised from ₦50,000 to ₦80,000 for 20-foot containers, and from ₦100,000 to ₦160,000 for 40-foot containers.

Speaking after a tense meeting with MSC management that ended in a deadlock, ANLCA President, Chief Emenike Nwokeoji, described the approval of the new charges as unilateral and insensitive to the prevailing economic realities faced by freight agents and importers.