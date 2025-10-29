Shippers Council Faults Surcharges, Arbitrary Fees By Liners In Africa

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has said that the imposition of peak season surcharges and other arbitrary fees by shipping lines is threatening trade competitiveness across Africa.

The Executive Secretary of the Council, Dr. Pius Akutah, who disclosed this on Wednesday, welcoming key industry stakeholders from 19 member countries to a two-day sub-regional seminar and meeting of the Standing Committee No. 1 on Trade and Transport under the Union of African Shippers’ Councils (UASC), held in Lagos, underscored the critical role of shippers’ councils in advancing West and Central Africa’s readiness for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking on the theme: “The readiness of countries of West and Central Africa in the implementation of the agreement establishing the AfCFTA.

The Role of Shippers’ Councils,” Akutah explained that the gathering aims to strengthen regional cooperation to harness a combined market exceeding 1.4 billion people and a GDP of over $3 trillion.

He noted: “We are equally concerned about the recent issue of peak season surcharges and other arbitrary charges imposed by shipping lines. These surcharges have serious implications for trade competitiveness in West and Central Africa.

“I believe that through constructive engagement at this forum, we can develop a unified regional position that promotes fairness, transparency, and sustainability in shipping practices.

“This is where the shippers’ councils have a critical role to play. Across our sub-region, we are expected to serve not only as advocates for shippers but also as regulators ensuring fair competition, transparent freight practices, and efficient movement of goods across borders.

“For us in Nigeria, the Shippers’ Council, as the port economic regulator, continues to implement policies aimed at improving port efficiency, promoting multimodal transport, and facilitating the development of Inland Dry Ports and logistics hubs.”

He noted that these efforts were designed to strengthen their readiness for the effective implementation of the AfCFTA and the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement.

The executive secretary also added that the council was honoured to host the important gathering, which brings together representatives from nineteen UASC member countries, ministries, departments and agencies of government, trade and logistics stakeholders, and development partners.

Akutah noted: “Your presence here today reflects our shared commitment to advancing the maritime and trade agenda of our sub-region.”

Also, Secretary-General, Union of African Shippers’ Councils (UASC), Abdurahman Abba Kafougou, commended the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for hosting the event.

The Secretary General affirmed that the initiatives reflect the dynamism of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, which seeks to provide better assistance to shippers and members of the UASC.

He advocated for harnessing the opportunities of the AfCFTA for the benefit of shippers, with a view to proper use of Incoterms 2020, and to reducing the cost and time of cargo delivery to enhance trade facilitation.

According to him, establishing reliable information tools for shippers through unified platforms or border-based information centres was key while canvassing for the admission of new members to strengthen the UASC.