Shippers’ Council Expresses Concern Over Inadequate 2% Port Levy

The port economic regulator, Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC), has said that the present Act, which provides for two per cent port development levy as funding, is inadequate considering its enormous statutory obligations. The council is also seeking the amendment of its 2004 Act in order to improve on port efficiency.

The Executive Secretary of the council, Barr Pius Akutah, said that the amendment would further give the council a better enabling environment to perform its statutory obligations within the ambit of the law. Akutah explained that the council would pursue the amendment to be carried out in the second quarter of 2024.

He said the new Act would strengthen the incorporation of the regulations of the NSC as economic regulator, noting that it would include other enablers that the council has been looking for as ports economic regulator. He said: “With the amendment, the regulatory job of the agency will improve. Otherwise at the moment what we take as two per cent port development levy is not adequate.

It is not enough to achieve the mandate for which we are set to do.” Akutah disclosed that the council had already approached the National Assembly to seek their intervention for the amendment. He said: “We have the support of the National Assembly and we believe that not later than second quarter of 2024, the Act will be passed.

This Act will help us not only to fully establish statutorily that we are the port economic regulator/ trade facilitator, but it will give us enabling environment within which to work within the ambit of the law. That Act will incorporate the regulations of the NSC as economic regulator.” He disclosed that the council had the support of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and all other stakeholders in the bid to amend the old Act, adding that it was all for the best interest of the industry.

Akutah said his council was determined to continue to promote ports efficiency and operations around the ports. He added: “We want to promote at least 24 hours of cargo clearance so that gradually we can move into international standard.