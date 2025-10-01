Shippers’ Council Emphasises Sustainable Blue Economy

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has pledged continued collaboration with industry players, other regulators and communities to ensure that Nigeria’s blue economy not only meets present demands but also secures the future.

Speaking on the theme: “Our Ocean, Our Obligation and Activity,” the Executive Secretary of the council, Dr. Pius Akutah, acknowledged the critical role of industry players in fostering transparency, competitiveness, and sustainability across Nigeria’s ports.

He emphasised that the council, as the designated port economic regulator, remained focused on creating an enabling environment for trade facilitation, cost efficiency, and infrastructure development.

He noted that its regulatory interventions were geared toward ensuring fair pricing, eliminating bottlenecks, and promoting accountability among service providers operating within the port ecosystem, adding that its work aligned with the broader vision of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in advancing Nigeria’s position as a maritime hub in West Africa.

Akutah extended warm appreciation to all maritime stakeholders for their continued collaboration and investment, which had been instrumental in driving sectoral growth. He expressed pride in joining the global shipping community to celebrate World Maritime Day 2025 in Lagos, reaffirming its resolve to steer Nigeria toward a more efficient and economically vibrant port system.