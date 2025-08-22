Shippers Council Complains Over Inadequate 2% Port Development Levy

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has said that the 2 per cent funding that it currently gets from the 7 per cent Port Development Levy (PDL) was inadequate to meet its statutory responsibilities. The council added that the fund lacks a firm legislative backing, leaving the its financial base unstable.

Speaking on Thursday when the Senate Committee on Marine Transport paid an oversight visit to the council, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the NSC, Dr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima urged the committee to accelerate enactment of the Nigerian Port Economic Regulation Act (NIPERA) Bill 2025, into law and champion the council’s financial independence through the 1 per cent Freight Stabilisation Fee.

Akutah said: “Permit me first to commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda has provided the vision and political will to reform Nigeria’s marine and blue economy sector. “We also salute the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola for his dynamic leadership, which has guided and supported the Council in repositioning itself as a driver of trade facilitation, regulation and growth.

“Distinguished Senators, I must specially acknowledge the National Assembly, and in particular this Committee, for your tireless collaboration with the Council. Your historic role in the passage of the Nigerian Port Economic Regulation Act (NIPERA) Bill, 2025, is a milestone that will forever reshape Nigeria’s maritime industry.”