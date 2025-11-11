Shippers Council Chief Urges Benue People To Sustain Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Dr. Pius Ukeyima Akutah, has called on the people of Benue State to sustain their support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Dr. Akutah made the appeal during a thanksgiving service and reception held in his honour at the NKST Church, Ikyanyon, Adikpo, in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The event, organised to celebrate his two years of meritorious service as head of the Council, attracted prominent personalities from the political class, business community, traditional institutions, and civil society organisations, all united in acknowledging his leadership achievements.

Speakers at the event commended Dr. Akutah for his reforms at the Shippers’ Council, infrastructural improvements, and people-oriented initiatives that have had a positive impact nationwide.

In his remarks, Dr. Akutah expressed gratitude to God and to the people of Benue for their continuous support, urging them to keep faith with President Tinubu’s administration and its ongoing reforms.

He described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as a “father and mentor whose guidance has been instrumental in my career,” and emphasized the need for unity behind both the President and the SGF.

“Come 2027, the entire North-Central, loyalists, political sons, and friends of the SGF across the country will give overwhelming votes for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu,” he stated.

Responding to calls for him to contest the 2027 Benue governorship election, Dr. Akutah said consultations were ongoing but assured that his people would play a decisive role.

“I have heard every call and statement made here. Delegations from socio-cultural groups, associations, clergy, and the Kwande people have urged me to contest. While I am still considering your call, I can assure you that Kwande will take a bold shot at the governorship,” he said.

In his remarks, the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Austin Agada, lamented what he described as “leadership ineptitude and lack of administrative depth” in the current state government, stressing that the APC was determined to present a credible and visionary candidate in the next election.

Similarly, the President-General of the Jemgbagh Development Association, Chief Yandev Amaabai, likened Benue’s situation to “a ship that has sunk in the middle of the river,” declaring that the state urgently needs “a new ship to sail safely to shore,” and endorsing Dr. Akutah as that vessel capable of steering Benue toward progress.

Earlier, the officiating minister, Pastor Atim Daa, in his sermon drawn from 1 Chronicles 17:1–15, likened King David’s devotion to Dr. Akutah’s passion for service and generosity, especially his consistent support for church projects.

He described Akutah as “a man who honours God through service and thanksgiving,” predicting divine rewards for his steadfastness.