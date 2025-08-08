Ship Wars, Schemers, Shock Moves: BBNaija Season 10 Is Unhinged

We’re barely two weeks into the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 10/10 season, and we need Biggie himself to press pause. The content is dropping faster than we can keep up, and the 29 housemates? All fighting for camera time like rent is due tomorrow, but Showmax has got us covered.

The fights are multilayered. The ships are messy. The love triangles have triangles of their own. If you missed a day, you’ve missed a lot, but don’t worry, here’s everything you need to know.

KayBella is official (we think): At first, Kayikunmi had Isabella wrapped around his finger. Then Thelma (aka Isabella’s love rival) won HoH and picked him as her houseguest for the week.

Suddenly, Isabella decided to “push boundaries” and dumped him – literally moved to KayBobo’s bed that night. But after tears, tension, and late-night pleas, KayBella is now the first official ship of the season. For how long? We’ll wait and see.

Imisi has the template, Kuture has the matchstick: Every season needs a “trenches lore”, and Imisi came prepared – tragic backstory, underdog energy, and enough fire to power two seasons. Her blow-up with Rooboy? Television gold.

Then there’s Kuture, the funny instigator who is friends with everyone but chaos in disguise. Remember Bright Morgan’s Hulk moment? That was Kuture’s doing. We respect the evil genius.

The forced triangle: Dede, Kola and Doris

Dede has made it clear; she has a man outside. But Kola is playing the long game (71 days is plenty of time to change her mind).

Now add Doris to the mix, who’s also into Kola and refusing to be friends with him if he’s with Dede. It’s petty, it’s intense, and it’s giving Nigerian telenovela energy. We’re watching.

Zita: The green snake under green grass: Before this week, Zita was the low-key Gen Z babe attached to Danboskid. Now, she’s the shadowy mastermind behind the most dramatic twist of the season.

Remember when housemates had their things tampered with and everyone thought it was Big Brother? Nope. Zita. And nobody suspects a thing. Not even one name drop. She’s operating on a different frequency.

Victory! That was ice cold: When Victory won HoH, the expectation was clear: save Gigi, his ex-love interest, and secure her immunity. Instead? He saved Kayikunmi.

After everything they’ve been through? She’s hurt, and honestly, so are we. But we also kind of respect the savagery. Gigi, please don’t go back.

Rooboy and Koyin: Kings of overcalculation: Every season, someone tries to outplay Biggie. This year, it’s Rooboy and Koyin – convinced there’s a fake housemate, over-strategising like it’s a heist movie.

Their little “media round” backfired, and now they’re low-key taking a break from strategy. The result? Imisi’s fanbase grew after the saga. Maybe ganging up wasn’t the best move after all?

Still, giving credit where it’s due, these two have kept things entertaining.

From strategic tears to surprise alliances and full-blown beefs over food, the BBNaija House is a soap opera with no script and too many plotlines. And this is just week two. We don’t know who’s playing the best game or who’s just vibing, but one thing is clear: nobody is normal in that house.