Ship-Owners Calls On FG To Cease Weavers Of Foreign Ships

In a bid to show commitment to growing the regional shipping sector, the Nigeria Ship-Owners Association (NISA), has called on the Federal Government to cease giving waivers to foreign ship owners operating in the Cabotage area.

President of NISA, Sola Adewumi said the termination of waivers for cabotage will lead to a rise in the number of indigenous ships operating within coastal waters, hence expanding the region’s capacity in terms of both labour and ship count.

He also urged the federal government to change its trade policy from the present Free On Board, FOB to Cost Insurance and Freight, CIF, which, he said, is the global best practice.

He stated: “The most concern for us at Nigerian Shipowners Association is the issue of granting of waivers to foreign vessels for Cabotage operation.

“Government must stop granting of these waivers to foreign ships to operate in the Cabotage area and ensure a complete implementation of the Cabotage Act the way it should be”.

He further noted, “The Federal Government must change its trade policy by ensuring that Nigerian cargos are left to Nigerians to lift.

“Even if the Nigerian ship owners do not have the required ships, they can always bring in ships that will fly the Nigerian flag to handle such cargos and by so doing; it will empower and transfer capacity to them”.

Adewunmi brought up further concerns that hindered the growth of the Nigerian shipping sector, stating that “Bureaucracy is a problem that needs to be addressed in relation to ship bunkering.”