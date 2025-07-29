Ship-Owners Call For Investment In Vessel Acquisition

African Ship Owners Association (ASOA) has called for investment in Nigeria’s strategic and service vessel fleets. He noted that Nigeria must acquire vessels for coastal trade and reduce dependence on foreignflagged ships for regional fuel distribution, noting that Angola vessels had become preferred fleet being used by Dangote Refinery to lift its cargoes due to lack of good coastal vessels in Nigeria.

The President of the association, Ladi Olubowale, explained that there were ships for sale, suitable for Nigeria use. The president stressed that absence of Nigerian vessels meant reliance on waivers and third-party ships to discharge cargo within national waters.

Olubowale added that, currently, only five countries build ships and that Nigeria may need 25 years to establish full shipbuilding capacity.

However, at a forum in Lagos, a maritime lawyer, Mr Adedoyin Afun at Bloomfield LP, said that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) was seeking ways to leverage the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) for better financial guarantees in ship financing.

He noted that shipbuilding often involved emission guarantees, which ensures fulfilment of payment obligations for new vessels.

He said: “NIMASA is exploring partnerships with multilateral agencies to facilitate ship finance credit, seller’s credit, and improved shipbuilding. “Shipyards can build for Nigeria with NIMASA providing guarantees. The funds remain untouched unless there is a payment default.”

Afun said these arrangements fell within the cabotage frame – work, covering loans, debt and guarantee-based funding models. He emphasised that the guarantee element offered opportunities for attracting third-party investors and funding.

Afun stated the fund would be used alongside guarantees for shipyards and associated partners to grow maritime capacity.