Ship Chandlers Advise FG To End $20bn Loss From Essential Supplies

Ship chandlers under the umbrella of Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN) have advised the Federal Government to review or enact new laws to curb annual $20 billion loss from provision of essential supplies to shipping lines in the country.

The association explained that the amount was lost as capital flight to foreign shipping lines as various laws enacted to promote the sector had been undermined by the various government agencies that are required to protect the chandling profession.

The President of the association, Chief Vickson Aghanenu, noted that it was essential to note that where exploration activities were carried out, crew members would be sustained and machinery will also be maintained and serviced.

However, he lamented that the sector could reduce unemployment through provision of essential supplies to shipping companies operating on Nigerian waters, adding that the provision of foods and equipment were being done by illegally by foreigners as their expatriate sister companies had exclusive participation in provision of ship chandlers services in the upstream sector despite the local content legislation (LNG inclusive).

Aghanenu said that this was contrary to international supply rules onboard vessels operating in another country, stressing that that dollar was not needed to provide tomatoes, yams, vegetable, meat and fish among other provisions in the country.

According to him, contrary to chandling practice and law, they prefer to source some of their supplies outside Nigeria as nobody has been checking their impunities.

Aghanenu explained: “These multinationals are solely responsible for awarding the contracts; they engage their vendors without regards to the extant laws.

Often, the multinationals engage their sister expatriate companies or related operators as vendors to provide all offshore procurements, offshore catering inclusive, which is a breach of the provision of the section 74 Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).

He stressed that more than 2,500 jobs had been wiped out in the sector due to the illegal activities, poor regulation and other challenges despite the content development act 2010, which preserve 90 per cent ship chandler services in the oil and gas industry to indigenous companies.

Also, the president complained that over $7.2 billion worth of supplies to platform and smaller crafts had been taken over by foreigner and non registered chandlers, leading 83 per cent job loss, noting that only 16.6 per cent were gainfully employed in the sector.

Aghanenu alleged that terminal operators were colluding with unlicensed chandlers to supply essentials onboard, adding that the supply of essential provisions varies from as minimum of $1,000 to $1 million for the vessels upstream.

He stressed that with a tentative statistics of 20,000 ships, each vessel requires minimum of $30,000 essentials provisions for a month.

He said: “The law establishing the practice of ship supply in Nigeria is the Custom and Excise Management Act (CEMA). This law came into force as far back as 1958 and continues to evolve with Nigeria laws.

Current Customs and Excise (ship chandler) Licensing Regulation was made pursuant to section 74 of Custom Excise Management Act cap 45, Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

“By this law, it is an offense for any person or group of persons to carry out any form of trading and or provision of supplies to ship (or vessels of any forms including rigs/ platforms) without ship chandler’s license.

“Ship chandler services have been dominated by foreigners and foreign companies. Not too long ago, indigenous companies and Nigerians became involved in providing ship chandler services.

To further deepen indigenous involvement in ship chandler services towards our national overall economic growth.

“Regrettably, based on permits issued by the Department of petroleum resources, (DPR) foreigners and or foreign companies are wholly in charge for provision of chandler services in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.”

