Shinkafi Raises Alarm Over Bello Turji’s Fresh Threat

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has called on the security agencies to save the innocent lives in Shinkafi and Isa Local Government Areas of Zamfara and Sokoto states respectively, by taking proactive measures against the threat by notorious bandits kingpin, Bello Turji.

In a newly released video, Bello Turji threatened to cancel all reconciliations between his gang and stakeholders comprised of traditional rulers and religious leaders from Shinkafi in Zamfara and Isa local government under Sokoto state should his associate members who have been arrested by the troops of the Nigerian Army remained under detention.

Sani Shinkafi, who has thrown weight on the need for security agencies to swing into preventive actions before the 1st of January, 2025 which was marked by Bello Turji as a deadline to continue merciless attacks on innocent communities within Shinkafi and Isa local government areas, quoted section 14 and subsection (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, that President Tinubu is vested with the protection of lives and welfare of the citizens.

”Bello Turji, whose close associate identified as Bello Wurgi who was reported to have sustained injuries as a result of a clash between the Turji’s group and another bandits group, was eventually picked by the military personnel while receiving medical treatment at Shinkafi General Hospital.

”The Turji’s threatening message compelled the inhabitants of 48 communities across Shinkafi, Isa and even some parts of Zurmi local government area in Zamfara State have desert their places simply to avoid becoming victims of the dangerous bandits leader, Turji.

”In his message, Turji threatened to by the first of January, 2025 will embark on merciless killings, kidnappings for ransom and rapes as had been done before the reconciliation made by the stakeholders across the affected areas with a view to allowing peace to reign”, Shinkafi has stressed.

He heralded out for security agencies to quickly take the areas mentioned by the bandits kingpin, Turji, ”To ensure that, Bello Turji is denied any chance for escape, to take the fight to his enclave, his settlement is known by the people in villages around the location of his enclave”.

