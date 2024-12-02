Shinkafi Knocks Govs Opposing Tax Reforms Bill

Share

The Executive Director of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, on Monday, condemned some state governors opposing the proposed President Bola Tinubu’s tax reforms bill.

Shinkafi, a former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) made this known during an interview and described the opposition as indicative of laziness and a lack of innovation in governance.

Shinkafi argued that much of the criticism stems from a lack of understanding, he also accuses regional leaders of perpetuating economic stagnation and underdevelopment.

Shinifinka also addressed the backlash from the Northern Youth Assembly, which accused the Deputy Senate President of bias in facilitating the passage of the bills.

READ ALSO

He defended the Senate leadership, noting that it was simply fulfilling its constitutional duty.

“Because of how the money will be shared based on your performance and contribution, that is why they are complaining,”

“Most of these states are lazy; most of them are not ready to develop their state to generate revenue; that is why they are complaining.

“The attack by the Northern Youth Assembly is uncalled for, all the attacks, blackmail, and mischief-making are politically motivated against the Deputy Senate President.

“If they had looked deeply into it, the governors would not be crying foul,” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: