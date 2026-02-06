Shinkafi Blames Matawalle For APC Zamfara Crisis

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State Sani Shinkafi has asked President Bola Tinubu to sack the Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle for peace to return to Zamfara APC.

Shinkafi, who met with the APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwadta, in Abuja decried blockage of his electronic registration. He said he had submitted two petitions to Yilwadta over the e-registration in Zamfara.

He claimed that the former governor had taken charge of the e-registration. He said he and Sani Jaji were prevented from participating in the e-registration. The former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) said he escaped assassination last year over political issues.

He said: “I sent a letter late last year, 2025, that I want to have an audience with him and discuss with him on the general affairs of our party in Zamfara State, because the APC in Zamfara State is in tatters. “APC in Zamfara State is in slumber. APC in Zamfara State is a serious crisis. Without his immediate intervention, the party cannot win any meaningful election in 2027.”