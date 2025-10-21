Nollywood actress, Sunshine Rosman, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding fellow colleague, Regina Daniels’ marriage to Nigerian businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, which has sparked widespread debate about women’s choices and societal expectations.

In a post shared on her Instagram story on Tuesday, the ‘To Kill A Monkey’ actress expressed strong dissatisfaction with the way women are perceived and treated.

She wrote: “Nobody can convince me otherwise, so keep your comments to yourself. The Nigerian society genuinely hates women.”

Her statement has drawn mixed reactions from social media users, with some supporting her position while others dismissed it as an overstatement.

Some users agreed that women in the public eye are often unfairly judged, especially when it comes to marriage or financial independence. “She’s right, people always criticise women for their choices but praise men for worse,” one X user commented.

However, others argued that Rosman’s comment was too sweeping, insisting that societal criticism is not always gender-based. “Accountability is not hatred,” another user wrote.

The discussion follows renewed online chatter about Regina Daniels’ marriage to Nwoko, which has remained a lightning rod for debates since their union in 2019. Critics often highlight their significant age difference, while supporters defend Daniels’ right to make her own marital choices.

Rosman’s statement adds a new voice to the ongoing discourse on gender, autonomy, and societal expectations of women in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.