Shine in Statement Balloon Sleeves

Balloon sleeves are a spin-off from the statement sleeves resurgence which fashionistas have been enjoying over the past few years. Not to be confused with bell sleeves (fit- ted on the shoulder and flaring out to- ward the wrist), flounce or ruffle sleeves, the balloon sleeves are all about extra puff and volume but with a fitted cuff.

Similar to a Bishop sleeve (which are more commonly found in sheer fabrics and offer a more delicate and feminine version of the look) it’s all about aping up your proportions and styling them either with a relaxed and whimsical boho aesthetic or a clean minimal look. If you are already tired of flare and bell sleeves, there is a relatively new trend to try, the balloon sleeve is the better option to consider.

The balloon sleeve adds a lovely romantic touch to the outfit, which is perfect for this time of the year as it is seriously trending. Balloon sleeves are puffed up to be short and wide. The round style is then gathered at the end, so the overall shape resembles a semi-deflated balloon.

This unique sleeve plays with proportion in a way that is different to all the other statement sleeves, which is why you need it in your wardrobe no matter your physique. Balloon sleeves are back along with many other pretty trends from the 70’s. Balloon sleeves are one of the most loved trends this year, and it’s hard to enter a shop now without finding at least an outfits with balloon sleeves.

Balloon sleeves dresses or tops are very feminine. Balloon sleeves also come in many shapes and sizes; they can be short and puffy or long and extra puffy. They look good with off-the-shoulder shirts and they look great on colourful outfits.

TIPS

The voluminous design looks particularly great when paired with a fitted bodice and worn with cropped, straight or wide-leg pants.

Wearing a statement sleeve on a dress can give it a slightly ’80s vibe, so to keep it neutral by opting for a black dress.

If you’re feeling a little more daring, you can even try a black dress with puff sleeves in an interesting texture or pattern, like lace or polka dots.

Go big! nothing says ‘statement’ like sequins, glitter or a bold hue. Just remember to underplay the rest of your look so your statement sleeves can really shine.