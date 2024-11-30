Shina Peters, Terry Apala, Others for Owambe: The Experience Party Today

Share

Legendry juju musician, Sir Shina Peters alongside indigenous rapper, Terry Apala will thrill guests at this year’s edition of the Owambe: The Outdoor Experience today billed to hold at Amore Garden, Lekki, Lagos.

The event will also witness amazing smooth vibes and rich Igbo sound performances by Anyi Dons, Kinetics Music, mouthwatering delicacies amongst others.

Hosted by former Big Brother Naija star winner, White Money, alongside Nollywood actress, Abike Shugaa, the event promises to be a night of glamour, class and razzmatazz.

According to Okuneye Oluwaseun, the visionary CEO of Media Tank Limited and the convener of this epic gathering, he disclosed that the event is not just the regular kind of gathering, it’s a celebration of our essence as Nigerians. Owambe is about joy, unity, and the beauty of our diversity, all in a magical outdoor setting.

He said, Owambe: The Outdoor Experience, is about bringing Nigerians together under the stars to celebrate our incredible heritage. From Yoruba talking drums to Igbo melodies and Hausa rhythms, this event is a tribute to the rich tapestry of cultures that make up our great nation.

