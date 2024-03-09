Shina Peters, Others For Owambe EasterVaganza This March

Organisers of the second edition of the Owambe Party tagged ‘EasterVaganz’, Spotlight by Mmakamba, a foremost and leading experiential marketing agency known for crafting remarkable experiences, has hinted that second edition of the event will be promising considering the lineup of activities and surprises.

Scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 30 2024 at the prestigious Amore Gardens, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos, the highly anticipated event is designed primarily for young party lovers who like to share great moments with friends, while also displaying the rich African Fashion Culture, class and style. The event will witness performances at the Easter edition from notable artists like Sir Shina Peters, Alternate Sound, MC Ajele, and Segun Johnson amongst others.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this year’s event, The Founder, Spotlight by Mmakamba, Temitope Adefekan noted that; “The Owambe Party was created with the purpose of providing an immersive experience where guests can escape into a world of entertainment that includes; music, fashion, food, networking and make memories that will last a lifetime.

“Life is a party, and we believe that there is every reason to celebrate. While the Owambe Party gives our guests the avenue to celebrate, the Eastervaganza will provide an opportunity for them to enjoy the rhythm, bond, and build unique connections that can lead to the beginning of new reasons to celebrate.”