Shina Peters, Adeniyi Johnson, Others Grace Grill Fest Gidi-Owambe Edition

Share

The city’s entertainment landscape was set ablaze on December 7, 2024, as the Grill Fest GIDI-Owambe Edition brought together thousands of fun-seekers, foodies, and culture enthusiasts for an unforgettable celebration of Nigerian culture, community, and culinary delights.

Held at the Amore Gardens in Lekki, with White Money and Abike Shuga as the host, the event was a masterclass in showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage, with a carefully curated lineup of music, dance, and art performances that left attendees in awe.

The event’s culinary offerings were equally impressive, with a diverse range of grilled delicacies and traditional Nigerian dishes that catered to all tastes and preferences. From succulent suya and grilled fish to mouth-watering jollof rice and egusi soup, the event’s food vendors outdid themselves, serving up a storm that left everyone craving for more.

The event’s entertainment lineup was a testament to Nigeria’s vibrant music and art scene, with performances by some of the country’s most talented artists: Sir Shina Peters, AnyiDons, Terry Apala, MoGevson, Kinetics Band, GodOver and host of others.

Some of the delectable guests include: Chioma Akpotha, Folashade Adeleke, Adeniyi Johnson, Samuel Banks, Jo Blaq, Kemz Mama, and many others.

According to the Convener Ayokunle Okuneye, the event was a huge success, with thousands of attendees flocking to the venue to experience the excitement firsthand.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of this year’s Grill Fest GIDI-Owambe Edition,” said the team lead Adesina Kasali (medullar) “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported us, including our sponsors, partners, and attendees. We couldn’t have done it without you!”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"