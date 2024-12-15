Shina Peller: The Honourable With Panache

Share

Popularly known as the king of nightlife for his renowned night club, Quilox, and now an Honorable member of House of representative, Shina Abiola Peller is a man to look out for in the political circle as far as fashion is concerned.

As a club owner, Peller made name for himself as a great dresser. His friends and ardent customers always look out for what he would wear whenever he is to make appearance in his club.

He loves to wear formal suits with the fine detailing that stands out. He goes for casual looks that are semi formal but still makes the part for any event.

Now as a Honourable, he has taken slight steps to step up his fashion game. His native attires are now with a morden twist and we are beginning to see a few agbada and filla caps here and there.

He has also joined the league of influential men that love to wear white.

With his recent appearances in his political offices, the philanthropist and established entrepreneur seem to have what it takes to make his Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency where he represents proud.

