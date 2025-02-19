Shina Abubakar Of Vanguard Emerges Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel

Share

The Osun State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has elected a new executive to run the affairs of the chapel for the next three years. Meanwhile, Ayobami Agboola of New Telegraph Newspaper emerged as the Vice Chairman.

A statement by the chairman of the credentials committee, Timothy Agbor, declared Abubakar winner of the election conducted yesterday.

Abubakar scored 15 votes to defeat his co-contestant, Mr Adeolu Adeyemo of Nigerian Tribune who polled 5.

In his speech, Abubakar who emerged for the second term, promised to prioritise welfare of members and ensure that general interest is well considered. He promised that the election will not divide the chapel as he called for support of all members to join hands in ensuring success of the executives.

