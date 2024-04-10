Shiites, Police Trade Words Over Alleged Killing Of Members

The Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) aka Shiites has continued to trade words with police over the alleged killing of their members during the last Quds Day annual procession on Friday in Kaduna and Zaria. The Shiites said five of their members were killed in Kaduna and two in Zaria, adding that 22 of their others were arrested by police.

However, police spokesman ASP Mansir Hasan denied the allegations, claiming they did not kill any IMN members. Instead, he claimed that three officers sustained injuries following an attack by Shiite members. He said: “We got the information that the members of the proscribed IMN were going to hold a massive protest in the state and the command deployed its men to most of the strategic places to stop them from blocking the road, especially Ahmadu Bello Way Kaduna. “On sighting our men, IMN members started throwing stones, firing catapults, and gunshots against our men which led to three of our men sustaining injuries and now receiving treatment at a police clinic.”