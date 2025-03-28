Shi’ites, Nigerian Soldiers Clash At Pro-Palestinian Protest In Abuja

Share

On Friday, the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ites, clashed with Nigerian soldiers during a protest against what they described as “injustice against Palestinians by Israel” in the Gaza Strip.

The protest came just hours after the United States (US) Embassy in Nigeria issued a security alert, warning its citizens about planned IMN demonstrations in Abuja and other major cities.

The Embassy had identified potential protest locations, including Banex Plaza, Berger Junction, Unity Fountain, the National Human Rights Commission Head Office, Eagle Square, Area 10 Shopping Plaza, the National Mosque, Al-Noor Mosque, and Fouad Lababidi Mosque.

New Telegraph gathered in a viral video making on social media a large number of Shi’ites group gathered at Bannex, along Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent in Wuse 2, chanting slogans and waving banners in solidarity with Palestinians.

READ ALSO:

According to the eyewitnesses’ reports, the security forces attempted to disperse the protesters, leading to a confrontation.

Details on casualties or arrests remain unclear at the time of reporting.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the clash. However, security has reportedly been tightened in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prevent further unrest.

Details later…

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

