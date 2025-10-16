Shifting Regulatory Focus From Penalty To Compliance

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is pioneering a new regulatory philosophy, moving beyond financial penalties to prioritising proactive compliance. Abolaji Adebayo examines this strategic shift and its potential in fostering a more sustainable telecommunications sector

The Nigerian telecommunications industry has experienced exponential growth over the past two decades, becoming a critical driver of economic development.

However, with rapid expansion comes the need for effective regulation to ensure compliance, fair competition, and long-term sustainability. While monetary penalties have traditionally been the go-to enforcement mechanism, there is a growing recognition that non-monetary sanctions may offer a more balanced approach to regulating telecom licensees.

Current regulatory landscape

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is the primary regulatory body overseeing the telecommunications industry. Its mandate includes licensing operators, ensuring compliance with industry standards, and protecting consumer rights.

Historically, the NCC has relied on financial penalties to enforce regulations, such as fines for poor service quality, unauthorized spectrum use, or anticompetitive practices. However, monetary sanctions alone may not always achieve the desired compliance.

Some operators, particularly large telecom firms, may absorb fines as a cost of doing business without making necessary operational improvements. This has led to calls for alternative regulatory measures that encourage long-term behavioral change rather than short-term financial penalties.

Understanding non-monetary sanctions

Non-monetary sanctions refer to regulatory penalties that do not involve direct financial impositions but instead impose operational, reputational, or administrative consequences.

Examples include suspension or revocation of licenses, temporarily or permanently withdrawing operating rights for severe violations; mandatory corrective actions, which require operators to implement

Monetary sanctions alone may not always achieve the desired compliance

specific measures to rectify non-compliance; public warnings and naming & shaming, a case of issuing public statements about non-compliant operators to damage their reputation.

Non-monetary sanctions also mean restrictions on expansion or spectrum allocation, limiting an operator’s ability to acquire new spectrum or expand services until compliance is achieved; service quality improvement mandates by enforcing strict timelines for network upgrades to meet quality benchmarks. These measures aim to incentivise compliance by making non-compliance more costly in non-financial terms.

In a recent consultation paper, the Commission revealed plans to review its Enforcement Processes Regulations (EPR) 2019, with a stronger emphasis on non-monetary sanctions for erring telecom operators. This move aligns with the NCC’s broader objective of fostering industry sustainability while ensuring adherence to regulatory standards.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, outlined five key regulatory proposals aimed at refining enforcement mechanisms. These proposals include asymmetric sanctions, clearer penalty structures, and measures targeting persistent violators.

The initiative underscores the Commission’s commitment to balancing regulatory discipline with the economic realities of telecom operators, particularly smaller licensees.

Shifting focus

One of the most significant proposals in the NCC’s review is the introduction of non-monetary administrative measures. Instead of relying solely on financial penalties, the Commission plans to impose restrictions on certain licensing privileges and benefits.

This approach is designed to address infractions related to licensing conditions, interconnection indebtedness, and other non-compliant behaviors. The rationale behind this shift is to encourage compliance without imposing excessive financial burdens on operators.

By leveraging alternative enforcement mechanisms, the NCC aims to deter violations while maintaining a conducive business environment. This strategy reflects a growing global trend where regulators explore non-financial sanctions to promote long-term industry health.

The NCC’s second regulatory proposal targets emerging fraudulent practices such as call masking, call refiling, and SIM boxing. These activities undermine the integrity of telecom services and result in significant revenue losses for both operators and the government.

Under this proposal, the Commission intends to expand criminal and administrative liabilities for offenses related to call termination and manipulation. By invoking Section 70 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2023, the NCC will strengthen its regulatory authority to prosecute both licensees and nonlicensees involved in such illicit activities.

This measure is expected to enhance transparency and accountability in call routing and interconnection processes. A recurring concern among telecom operators has been the lack of clarity surrounding administrative fines. The NCC’s third proposal seeks to address this by refining the general and specific penalty structures outlined in the Enforcement Processes Regulations 2019.

According to Dr. Maida, this review will involve amending the Schedule of the Regulations to provide clearer distinctions between different breaches and their corresponding fines. The modifications will also incorporate findings from the Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) conducted in 2024, which highlighted ambiguities in enforcement procedures. By establishing a more transparent penalty framework, the NCC aims to foster trust and predictability in its regulatory actions.

Accountability

The fourth regulatory proposal introduces stricter measures against the board and management of telecoms companies that repeatedly violate the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and related regulations. This initiative builds on Regulation 18 of the EPR 2019, which currently lacks detailed provisions on administrative actions against corporate leadership.

Under the proposed changes, the NCC will have the authority to impose sanctions that could affect the composition and operations of a licensee’s management and board. The objective is to ensure that corporate leaders take regulatory compliance seriously, thereby reducing recurrent infractions. By targeting decision-makers, the Commission hopes to instill a stronger culture of accountability within the industry.

Asymmetric sanctions

Recognising the varying financial capacities of telecom operators, the NCC’s fifth proposal advocates for asymmetric administrative and liability measures. This approach ensures that penalties are proportionate to the size and revenue of licensees, preventing undue financial strain on smaller and medium-sized operators.

The asymmetric model will consider factors such as market share, revenue, and operational scale when determining sanctions. While no exemptions will be granted, the quantum and nature of penalties will be adjusted to avoid existential threats to smaller players. This balanced enforcement strategy aligns with the NCC’s broader goal of sustaining industry growth while maintaining regulatory discipline.

Regulatory impact

The proposed review of the EPR 2019 follows a comprehensive Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) conducted in 2024. The RIA revealed several industry concerns, including lack of clarity on enforcement procedures; ambiguities in general and specific fines; calls for reduced reliance on monetary penalties; and need for fair and sustainable administrative measures.

These findings have informed the NCC’s current regulatory proposals, which are now open for stakeholder consultation. The Commission has invited comments from industry players to refine the proposed changes before finalizing the amendments in the third quarter of 2025.

The NCC’s shift toward non-monetary sanctions and asymmetric penalties marks a significant evolution in telecom regulation. By prioritizing compliance over punitive financial measures, the Commission is fostering a more sustainable and equitable industry landscape.

Smaller operators, in particular, stand to benefit from this approach, as it mitigates the risk of crippling fines that could stifle their growth. At the same time, stricter measures against fraudulent practices and corporate negligence will enhance service quality and consumer trust.

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s proposed regulatory reforms demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to industry oversight. By incorporating non-monetary sanctions, asymmetric penalties, and enhanced accountability measures, the NCC is striking a delicate balance between enforcement and sustainability.

As the telecoms sector continues to evolve, these changes will play a crucial role in shaping a compliant, competitive, and resilient industry.

Stakeholder engagement in the ongoing consultation process will be vital in refining these proposals to ensure they achieve their intended objectives. Ultimately, the NCC’s efforts underscore its commitment to fostering a thriving telecommunications ecosystem in Nigeria.

Last line

By focusing on corrective actions rather than punitive fines, the NCC can foster a culture of compliance while ensuring industry growth and consumer protection.

However, successful implementation requires a balanced regulatory framework, strong enforcement mechanisms, and continuous stakeholder collaboration. If properly executed, non-monetary sanctions could become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s strategy for sustaining a robust and competitive telecommunications industry.