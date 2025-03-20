SHF: Nigeria Plans To Earn $12.5bn From Sanitation Economy By 2030

Share

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, the United Nations (UN)’s Sanitation and Hygiene Fund (SHF) and the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) have both reiterated supporting Next Generation Sanitation in Nigeria through catalysing local currency financing and leveraging partnerships for scalable financial solutions.

Specifically, this initiative sets a pathway to accelerate impact for sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria, and sets an example for other National Development Banks in the region.

Today, one in three Nigerians still lacks access to improved sanitation. With estimates commissioned by SHF indicating a potential value of almost $12.5 billion for the sanitation economy in Nigeria by 2030, the sanitation economy presents a unique opportunity to move the needle on SDG Target 6.2 in the country.

Through an innovative partnership with the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund (SHF), the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) will support sanitation and hygiene market development in Nigeria through targeted capacity building to catalyse local currency financing and leveraging partnerships for scalable financial solutions.

Local currency finance is essential for economic growth and stability, particularly in emerging markets. By reducing reliance on foreign currency debt, it mitigates exchange rate risks that often cause financial volatility.

It also enables businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to expand operations, invest in infrastructure, and create jobs without the burden of currency fluctuations. It also strengthens domestic financial markets by encouraging savings and investment.

