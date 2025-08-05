SheVentures, WENA Partner To Empower 150 Women Entrepreneurs

SheVentures, the womenbanking arm of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has signed a strategic partnership with the Women Enterprise Alliance (WENA) to support the growth and sustainability of women-led businesses in the North Central region of Nigeria.

The official signing ceremony, which took place at the Women Enterprise Alliance head office in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, marks the beginning of a high-impact collaboration designed to empower over 150 women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across local, state, and regional levels, through access to finance, market opportunities, capacity building, and enterprise development.

As part of the initiative, the top three SMEs emerging from the regional programs will receive business grants of up to N5 million from selected investors and partners. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo, Group Head, SheVentures at FCMB, noted: “This partnership reflects our continued commitment to unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

At SheVentures, we believe empowering women economically is one of the fastest ways to drive inclusive growth and community development. Together with WENA, we will ensure that women in the North Central region have the funds, the tools, skills, and exposure needed to thrive.”

On her part, Florence Onwumere, Head of Organisation and Programs at WENA, stated: “We are excited to work with SheVentures, a brand that aligns with our mission of uplifting women entrepreneurs. With this collaboration, we are expanding access to critical resources and shaping the next generation of business leaders in underserved regions of Nigeria.” The SheVentures – WENA- partnership reinforces both organisations’ shared vision to drive inclusive growth. It signals a promising new chapter for female-led businesses in Nigeria.