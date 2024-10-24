Shettima’s Trip To Attend Samia’a C/Wealth Summit Halted Over Damaged Plane’s Cockpit 

Share

Vice President, Kashim Shettima’s trip to Samoa to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Summit has been cancelled after a foreign object hit his plane during a stopover at JFK Airport in New York.

According to a release by a Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the foreign object damaged the cockpit windscreen of the plane.

Acting promptly on the development the President has approved a ministerial delegation to represent Nigeria at the summit in the Samoa capital of Apia while the plane’s repair has commenced.

The delegation, which would now represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, is being led by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abass Lawal.

The summit began on the Pacific island on 21 October. It will end on 26 October.

Vice President Shettima and foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar have left New York for Nigeria.

