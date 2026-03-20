The Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum, Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abhbakaf Ibn Garbai Elkanemi, were among thousands of Muslim faithfuls who observed two Rakaat Eid-el-Fitr prayers at Ramat Square, Maiduguri, on Friday.

The two Rakaat were observed peacefully amidst tight security across the state capital, Maiduguri, despite the recent multiple bomb explosions and attacks on residents and military formations across the state

Speaking to journalists shortly after the Eid prayers, the Vice President Kashim Shettima urged Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, leadership of the country and development while reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry across the country.

He said that without peace, there will be no development and prayed for the repose of those who died during the multiple explosions and attacks in some communities in Borno State and other parts of the country.

The VP reaffirmed the federal government’s stand on improving security and protection of lives and properties, and therefore, called on all and sundry to support and cooperate with the government to continue to serve the people and provide the necessary basic facilities and infrastructures for the people.

He prayed for an end to security threats being witnessed across the country, assuring that the federal government will not hesitate or relent on its efforts in giving the security agencies all the necessary support and equipment to safeguard the lives and properties of the country.

The two Rakats Congregational prayer was led by the Imam Idaini of Borno, Imam Shettima Saleh, who in his sermon (Khutba) enjoined all Muslims to continue to pray for peace in the state, region and country at large.

The Imam Idaini also urged the Muslim community to ensure they observe 5 fasts in the month of Shawwal.

Imam Shettima reminded people of the virtues of selflessness, discipline, unity and renewed commitment to the values of peace, generosity and selflessness that Islam teaches.

He also stressed the importance of unity, mutual respect and peaceful co-existence as a nation. Indeed, this celebration is a season for sober reflection, spiritual renaissance, sacrifice and unwavering faith.