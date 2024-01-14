Shettima, Zulum Receive Remains Of Isa Gusau At Abuja Airport

Senator Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria alongside the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Sunday received the remains of the late Isa Gusau at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Gusau, who was the former spokesperson of Shettima when he was Governor of Borno, served Zulum in that capacity till he passed away, on Thursday, at a hospital in India after a prolonged illness.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that he would be buried in Abuja later on Sunday, according to reports.

In a related development, Governor Zulum has expressed his profound grief at the passing of his spokesperson, Isa Gusau.

READ ALSO:

Gusau passed away at an Indian hospital on Thursday after a lengthy illness, according to an official statement from the state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar.

In the statement, Zulum called the deceased a beloved team member and a committed public servant

The statement read, “Mallam Isa Gusau was admired by everyone for his commitment to the people of Borno State and his exceptional professionalism in his role.

“He was a tireless advocate for the state and he worked tirelessly to communicate the government’s initiatives and policies to the public with clarity and transparency,” the statement quoted Zulum as saying.

Isa Gusau will be remembered for his passion for serving the people of Borno State and his dedication to the betterment of the state. His exceptional communication skills played a crucial role in fostering understanding and cooperation between the government and the people.”