Shettima, Zulum Condemn Attack, Pledge Govt Response

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has condemned in the strongest terms the suicide bombing attack that led to deaths at a local food joint in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday night, describing the incident as a heinous act of terrorism against innocent civilians.

He urged relevant agencies to expedite investigations into the incident and ensure that victims and families of the deceased received urgent support.

Speaking yesterday, the Vice President expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice, even as he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Borno State.

He said: “The Federal Government will not relent in our efforts to ensure that those responsible for this despicable act face the full weight of the law.

“Our hearts go out to the families, who have lost loved ones in this senseless act of violence. The government stands with them in this difficult time and will provide all necessary support.

“The administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains committed to restoring lasting peace and security to the North East and all parts of Nigeria. We will not allow our enemies to undermine the progress we have made in degrading their capabilities.”

Also, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, condemned the recent suicide attack carried out by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Konduga Local Government Area.

The attack, which occurred yesterday around 10:00 pm, targeted a night fish market, killing 12 people and leaving 18 others injured.

Zulum, in a statement by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, expressed grief over the incident, stating: “The barbaric acts committed by these terrorists are not only heinous but an assault on our shared humanity.”

He added: “This is a cowardly and barbaric attempt to instill fear in the people and undermine our collective resilience. The people of Borno are resilient, and we refuse to be cowed by terrorists.”

“I call on the people of Borno to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies. We should understand that community cooperation is vital in the fight against insurgency.”

Zulum expressed condolences to the families of the victims, emphasising that all well-meaning citizens of Borno share in their pain.

“To the families who have lost loved ones, I extend my deepest sympathies and pray to Allah for the quick recovery of those who are injured,” Zulum said.

The governor also reassured residents that the government is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of the people and prevent future attacks.

