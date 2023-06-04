Shettima, Zulum, Buni, Bagudu, Others Attend Late Borno SSG’s Funeral Prayer

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, and Governor Mai Mala Buni were among thousands of sympathizers who attended the funeral prayer of the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa.

Others were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon Umar Kadafur, Former Governor of Kebbi, Abubakar Bagudu, Senator Ekect, Kajasheu Lawan, member House of Representatives, Hon Muktari Betara, Hon Kaduri Rahis state Chief Judge, Justice, Kashim Zannah among dignitaries.

Late Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa died on Saturday after a brief illness at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri.

The two Rkja at the funeral prayer for the repose of the soul of the Late Shuwa was led by the Chief Imam of Borno state, Imam Lesu Ahmed and was led to rest at the Gwange graveyard.,

While paying tribute to the Late SSG, Vice President Kashim Shettima said they are surely going to miss him.

“We lost a colossal, he is last of the great titans .an icon with huge institutional memory, of how the systems work. We are surely going to miss his wise council, intellect, works ethic, capacity and commitment to good governance. Were surely going yo muss him”, the Vice added.

Shuwa who died at the aged of 65 was the immediate past Secretary to the Borno State Government of Governor Babagana Zulum

Late Jidda Shuwa was born in 1958 in Bama town and Bama local government area of Borno state attended Central Primary School, Bama, Arabic Teachers College, Maiduguri, Institute of Administration, ABU Zarua.

The Late SSG worked in various capacities both at the state and Federal levels among which are lecturer, Registrar at Borno College of Legal Studies, Principal Secretary to the Head of state, Director of Finance and Supply, Federal Ministry of Finance, Director of Youths Development, Federal Ministry of Youths Development, lecturer, faculty of Kaw, University of Maiduguri, members several boards and committees both at the state and federal levels.