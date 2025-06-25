Shettima: We’re Undergoing Bold Transformation Under Tinubu

Share

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said Nigeria is witnessing a silent but resolute transformation under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

This came just as Nigeria and the Republic of Brazil tweaked their strategic alliance to advance economic development in key sectors, including agriculture, food security infrastructure, clean energy, trade and industry, among others.

Shettima in his remarks on Wednesday during the Nigeria–Brazil Business Forum tagged, “Roots to Revenue: The Nigeria–Brazil Corridor”, which is the day three of the Nigeria–Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM), in Abuja, said the renewed strategic alliance with Brazil was grounded in intent, and rich in the potential for mutual growth.

According to him, Brazil’s journey, especially the strides in agriculture, energy, infrastructure and industrial development, spoke to ongoing transformation in Nigeria, and reflected “what is possible when technical capacity is matched with national determination.

“These are the same areas where Nigeria is making bold moves. Under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria is undergoing a quiet but resolute transformation. Markets are being opened. Institutions are being rebuilt. Policies are being refocused.

“And what drives these changes is a seriousness of purpose that goes beyond reform for reform’s sake. What we seek are partners who see our direction, who respect our ambition, and who are prepared to walk the path with us,” he stated.

Underscoring the need for the strategic alliance with Brazil, Shettima noted that Nigeria is embarking on a journey similar to that of the South American country, particularly in agriculture, as well as the transformation through sustained investment in research, modernisation and support for farmers.

“Our Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones are taking form. Our farmers are ready to operate at scale. But we know the difference between going alone and going far. Brazil can stand with us in this effort, not as a donor, but as a partner in innovation, in training and in investment.

“We are equally attentive to your leadership in clean energy. Nigeria’s energy transition is rooted in what we can control. We are harnessing our gas reserves to power our industries and transportation, while also advancing our renewable energy ambitions. Brazil’s example provides guidance that is real and tested.

“We are eager to learn from your experience in building an energy economy that creates jobs, supports industries and expands access to rural communities. Our teams are ready to engage on how to move from policy to practice, from ideas to infrastructure.”

The Nigerian Vice President further disclosed that Nigeria is encouraged by Brazil’s interest in skills development and human capital, saying it aligns perfectly with one of the most pressing national goals, which was to ensure that the youthful country was prepared for future demands.

“We welcome the opportunity for institutional partnerships that promote training, research and the exchange of knowledge in sectors where Brazil has built strength, and in areas where Nigeria is gaining ground,” he added.

Earlier, the Vice President of Brazil, H.E. Geraldo Alckmin, reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria through long-term cooperation, shared innovation, and mutual economic growth.

Alckmin described the moment as “one of the most promising” in the history of Nigeria-Brazil diplomatic and commercial relations.

“This is a necessary complement to deepen our relationship. We want this moment to correspond to the production of sustainable partnerships for our people,” he declared.

