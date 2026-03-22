Shettima Welcomes Zamfara Gov To APC On Tuesday

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the conclusion of all arrangements welcoming the Vice President, Kashim Shattima, who will formally receive Governor Dauda Lawal into the party on Tuesday next week.

The announcement was made by the Zamfara State Chairman, Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, during a party stakeholders meeting held on Saturday at the party headquarters, Gusau.

Maikatako, who expressed the party’s excitement on the recent Zamfara State Governor’s defection to the APC, said the Vice President Shattima, alongside national leadership of the party, will visit the state in honour of the final move and for the decoration of Zamfara in APC colours.

“We all knew that Zamfara has long been one of the APC stronghold states, where the defected Governor was once a bona fide member, and now he has decided to return home, having been satisfied that the APC remains his second choice after the one he dumped for obvious reasons.

“As chairman of the APC, I urge all our esteemed members across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas in the state to troop out en masse to honour the presidential visit, which is meant for achieving more strength and popularity of the APC before the 2027 general elections.

“I also call on you to do away with anything regarding promotion of factionalism in the party and remain united, we are all politically one family that has many things in common, especially in the area of making Zamfara and Nigeria great again,” Maikatako said.