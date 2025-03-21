Shettima Welcomes Visa Inc’s Pledge To Establish Data Centre In Nigeria

Share

Visa Inc., an American multinational payment card services corporation, has informed Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima of its plans to establish a data centre in Nigeria.

This development is in addition to Visa’s investments of over $1 billion in the country, including a substantial technological partnership with Moniepoint to foster digital payment solutions, a $200 million investment in Interswitch, and a partnership with ThriveAgric to empower smallholder farmers and enhance food security.

Visa’s Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA), Andrew Torre, disclosed this when he led a delegation from the company on a courtesy visit to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to a statement by Shettima’s spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, Torre said that while Visa Inc. “has been making investments and will continue to make these investments in Nigeria,” the plan to site the data centre infrastructure was aimed at introducing new technologies to bolster the nation’s growing digital economy.

He added that partners such as Hugo and Samsung require Visa’s technologies to launch mobile payment services, fostering a more competitive and cost-effective market.

In response, Shettima assured the Visa delegation that the partnership between the company and the Nigerian government would continue to expand.

He also commended Visa for its investment in ThriveAgric, noting that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is passionate about repositioning the agricultural sector, a key priority in the government’s eight-point agenda.

“Nigeria is where the action is. Of the ten fintechs in Africa, about eight are in Nigeria, with Moniepoint as the newest addition. Agriculture is key to the present administration’s eight-point agenda.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is keen on repositioning the agricultural industry, and we must invest in technology and modernization.

“If we must improve agriculture, we must embrace modernity, enhance agricultural processes, improve seed quality, and fertilization, and adopt intermediate technology.

“ThriveAgric is focused on food security and providing up-to-date data to our farmers. Rest assured, the partnership between the Nigerian government and Visa will continue to grow,” Shettima remarked.

He also encouraged Visa Inc. to invest in the federal government’s Outsource to Nigeria Initiative, aimed at facilitating access to finance for the creative sector and boosting the country’s digital and creative economy.

Also present in the Visa delegation were Senior Vice President and Head of Western and Central Africa, Andrew Uaboi, and Vice President and Head of West Africa, Chidozie Arinze.

